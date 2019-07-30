Ariel Winter has a new TV family, the Special Victims Unit. The Modern Family star will pop up in an early episode of the history-making Law & Order: SVU season 21.

Winter teased a new project, as well as new hair, on Instagram. "Filming something new that I'm really excited about," she teased.

The Modern Family star was spotted filming alongside SVU mainstay and executive producer Mariska Hargitay. Winter's episode, airing fall 2019, will explore the newest techniques and methods used to help victims disclose their trauma and recall key details for the investigating police.

So far, season 21 of SVU's guest cast also includes American Gods and Deadwood star Ian McShane.