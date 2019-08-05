When Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch found themselves together on the final days of Bachelor in Paradise, there was a major decision to make.

Is it time to get engaged or is it time to break up?

Instead of an elaborate beachside proposal complete with a Neil Lane ring, Kevin decided to leave Paradise single. But soon after viewers watched the difficult decision on the small screen, they found out the pair was back together.

In fact, the couple appears stronger than ever as a brand-new season of Bachelor in Paradise kicks off nearly one year later.

"It was the craziest scenario that you can meet someone in, and then the breakup was the best thing that ever happened to us because it just let us kind of end the TV show chapter there in Mexico and come out of it and just work on it on our own and kind of figure out what we wanted to do," Astrid explained to E! News exclusively.