Peter Weber is speaking out about the claims made against him by his ex-girlfriend.

In mid-July, the Bachelorette contestant's ex, model Calee Lutes, came forward with allegations that Weber had "betrayed" her. According to her story, Weber abruptly broke things off with her in Dec. 2018, shortly before appearing on Hannah Brown's season of the ABC series.

"He didn't really have a reason why. I was devastated and completely blindsided," Lutes told Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't understand why it was so urgent to end things so suddenly. I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him."