The nostalgia for a 1990s TV crossover that never was is real, y'all. In Melissa Joan Hart's Netflix series No Good Nick, viewers are (sort of) getting the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Buffy the Vampire Slayer crossover they dreamed off when Charisma Carpenter guest stars.

Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on Buffy and its spinoff series Angel, guest stars in part two of No Good Nick as Jacquelyn, a (fictional) quirky producer from a Bravo's Top Chef. You see, it's Liz Thompson's (Hart) dream to be on the series and she qualifies as a contestant and must deal with Jacquelyn. See the exclusive clip below.

"Just do everything that we normally would and pretend like we're not here," Jacquelyn tells Liz.