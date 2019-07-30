With new blood comes new drama on Love Island. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the Tuesday, July 30 episode of the new CBS dating competition series with newcomer Emily wasting no time shaking things up.

In the Monday, July 29 episode, she planted one on both Eric and Kyra, and now in our exclusive preview, she's discussing her sexual orientation for all of America to see. In the clip above, Kyra and Emily get frank about their feelings. Emily opens up to Kyra about her feelings for some of the guys there before moving to the day bed.

"I guess you could say I'm bi," Emily says when Kyra asks her sexuality.