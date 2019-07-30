EXCLUSIVE!

Are Emily and Kyra the Perfect Match on Love Island?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019

With new blood comes new drama on Love Island. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the Tuesday, July 30 episode of the new CBS dating competition series with newcomer Emily wasting no time shaking things up.

In the Monday, July 29 episode, she planted one on both Eric and Kyra, and now in our exclusive preview, she's discussing her sexual orientation for all of America to see. In the clip above, Kyra and Emily get frank about their feelings. Emily opens up to Kyra about her feelings for some of the guys there before moving to the day bed.

"I guess you could say I'm bi," Emily says when Kyra asks her sexuality.

"Do you think that you could, like, have feelings for a girl?" Kyra asks.

"I don't know, I've never, like, actually liked a girl that liked girls," Emily says.

"But obviously, like, I was attracted to you when you came in here," Kyra admits.

"Same. I swear to God, I was like, look I might get with boys, I might get with Kyra, I don't know," Emily says. "I would be down to, like, trying, maybe, seeing where things go."

The episode also includes Emily and Weston's date and Jered and Kyra's time away, and now Weston's in a tricky spot: Kyra, Kelsey and Emily are all vying for his attention. But a surprise recoupling leaves Emily with a difficult decision as she must pick between Kyra, Eric and Weston.

Click play on the video above for more.

Love Island airs weeknights, 8 p.m. on CBS.

