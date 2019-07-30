Kayla Itsines admits she "had so many mixed emotions" about getting back in the gym after giving birth.

The fitness star, who has over 11 million followers on Instagram, welcomed her first child with beau Tobi Pearce in April. About six weeks after giving birth to her baby girl, Arna, via C-section, Kayla received clearance from her doctors to start working out again. But, as she shares in a new piece for Women's Health, published Tuesday, she "felt apprehensive" about the idea.

Kayla tells readers, "I was so ready to move my body again and start regaining my strength, but I was also nervous because your body goes through so many changes emotionally and physically through pregnancy."