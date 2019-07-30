This is not a drill: Grey's Anatomy is back in production!

The ABC medical drama got to work on season 16 and series stars Ellen Pompeo and Giacomo Gianniotti wasted no time showing viewers that MerLuca is alive and well. And for those confused, MerLuca is the couple now of Meredith Grey and Andrew DeLuca. Get with it!

Gianniotti posted a very cute selfie with Pompeo and used some curious hashtags: "pajamadayeveryday" and "#icecreamforbreakfast," which make more sense when you take a gander at what Pompeo posted on her Instagram story. "This is my first scene of season 16 eating ice cream in bed with @giacomo_gianniotti and I get paid?? #shondalandproblems," she posted.