by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 6:38 PM
Chace Crawford has left Nate Archibald about as far behind as he could with his new role in Amazon Prime's The Boys.
Crawford now plays a superhero who's got the super part down but isn't much of a hero, because in this satirical world, the superheroes have been corrupted by power. His character is called The Deep, the self-proclaimed King of the Sea, and he's not a nice dude.
"We're kinda flipping it on its head, and these superheroes are essentially the bad guys and doing all these corrupt things," Crawford told E! News in an interview earlier this year. "I think that it's fun, and it doesn't take itself too seriously. It's not like these altruistic superheroes trying to save the world. You kinda watch the show and you're like, what is going on?"
Costar Laz Alonso, who plays anti-superhero vigilante Marvin, adds that the show "puts the whole superhero genre in a real, rooted sense."
"There's no, 'we're perfect and everybody else needs to be saved,'" he says. "It's 'we have these powers, but we're still people.'"
Fortunately for all of us, just because Crawford's moved on to the superhero life that doesn't mean he's not willing to revisit his most famous role.
Back before the Gossip Girl reboot/remake/continuation news was officially announced, we asked Crawford about his thoughts on a reunion and while he's not sure exactly how he'd fit in, he's down to figure it out.
"I always say I'd be open to it. I'm definitely a little bit more excited about this show right now but I would love to see everyone again, and if they could somehow figure out a away to make it work, I would love to do it," Crawford said. "But we're getting old now, we're getting up there."
The CW
It sounds like the producers do have it figured out, and while the original cast won't star in the new show, there's room for them to be a part of it. The new series will take place in the same world as the original show, where Blair, Serena, Chuck, and Nate will all exist, and that means there's totally opportunity for an original cast cameo.
"I mean, if they want to be involved in some way, we reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved, but we certainly didn't want to make it contingent upon them," Josh Schwartz said. "And you know, they played those characters for six years and if they felt like they're good with that, we wanted to respect that but obviously any time anybody wants...it'd be great to see them again."
The new series will focus on a new group of young Upper East Siders dealing not with the fact that they're being stalked by one Gossip Girl, but that everybody has become Gossip Girl in this social media-heavy time.
"We felt like a version that was just our cast grown up...it didn't really feel like a group of adults who were being controlled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense," Schwartz said. "So it felt like there was something really interesting about this idea that we are all Gossip Girl now, in our own way, that we are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state, and how that's evolved, and how that has morphed and mutated and telling that story through a new generation of Upper East Side high school kids felt like the right time."
The Boys is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
