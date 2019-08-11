Go big or go home seems to be the fashion theme for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

Tonight, it's all about the teens' picks in movie, TV, music, social media and more. So naturally, stars from all over the industry pulled out all of the stops for the fun and special occasion on Sunday night. With many celebs slipping into their finest attire and rocking bewitching beauty looks, this is most definitely one red carpet to remember.

From Sarah Hyland to Taylor Swift to host Lucy Hale to KJ Apa and more, these celebs are bringing fierce and fabulous fashion to the red carpet. Case in point: The former Pretty Little Liars star donned a flashy and fiery red gown at the awards ceremony. Bringing her lewk together, she completed her outfit with a fire-engine red lip, slick straight hair and transparent heels that featured sexy black trim.

Most notably, the Modern Family actress hypnotized guests with an audacious get-up. Wearing a ruffly, lace bustier and mini skirt, she looked radiant as ever! Making her outfit pop even more, she rocked satin orange pumps, matching dangle earrings and, of course, she put her massive diamond engagement ring on full display.