The Secrets Behind Post Malone's Most Daring Looks

Post Malone received a number of nods for this weekend's 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, actress Lucy Hale and YouTube star David Dobrik are set to take the stage in Hermosa Beach, Calif., to host the ceremony. During the show, Post Malone is up for awards in numerous categories. The 24-year-old artist is nominated for Choice Male Artist, Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist, Choice Song: Male Artist for "Wow," Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song for "Wow" and "Sunflower" with Swae Lee. The duo's track for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also up for Choice Song From a Movie.

If we do see Post Malone on the stage this weekend, it's almost guaranteed that he'll be wearing a head-turning ensemble.