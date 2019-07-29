There have been many fights sparked by random happenings on 90 Day Fiancé—never forget the fight Jesse and Darcey had over cutting steak—but things reached another level on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when Laura and Aladin started squabbling over her vibrator.

Oh yes, you read that right.

Laura said she hadn't been sleeping well in Qatar because of jetlag, but she was very happy to be there because she didn't realize just how much she missed her husband (remember they got married after spending nine days together). The two wasted no time in getting down to the "jiggy-jiggy."

"It was done in two minutes," she said.