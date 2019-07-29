Attention Bravoholics! Prepare for the most memorable music video of 2019.

On Monday morning, your favorite Real Housewives including Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams and Sonja Morgan appeared in a brand-new video for a song called "Work Done."

Tied to Fiber One's brand makeover, the Bravo stars poked fun at all the rumors surrounding their plastic surgery and Botox.

Along the way, the ladies dropped some iconic lines and clever new lyrics that may be stuck in your head all day long.

"I know I look delicious, confirming your suspicions," Porsha sings in the track. "Yah I've had some work done, but Rome wasn't built on wishes."