It's hot outside and on your TV, all thanks to Love Island. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the Monday, July 29 episode of the US version of the hit reality show.

The game in the July 29 episode, "True Feelings," tasks the Islanders with picking their partners by feeling their bodies while blindfolded. But in typical reality TV fashion, there's a twist: new Islanders.

In the clip above, meet new arrivals Emily, Anton and Jared. They're welcomed with a football-themed party and instantly stir things up. Once on the island, Emily immediately gets into the mix after Kyra reveals to Emily that she's her type—and Emily kisses both Kyra and Eric during a game.