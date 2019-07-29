EXCLUSIVE!

Newcomer Emily Shakes Up Love Island by Kissing Eric—And Kyra

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 9:55 AM

It's hot outside and on your TV, all thanks to Love Island. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the Monday, July 29 episode of the US version of the hit reality show.

The game in the July 29 episode, "True Feelings," tasks the Islanders with picking their partners by feeling their bodies while blindfolded. But in typical reality TV fashion, there's a twist: new Islanders.

In the clip above, meet new arrivals Emily, Anton and Jared. They're welcomed with a football-themed party and instantly stir things up. Once on the island, Emily immediately gets into the mix after Kyra reveals to Emily that she's her type—and Emily kisses both Kyra and Eric during a game.

Jered knows he's got to make moves because he's a late arrival. "I don't like to sit around and wait," he says. "So I go straight for it."

Emily, a 21-year-old student studying to become a lawyer, describes herself "feisty as all hell." So, you know, she loves a good competition. "I never lose anything, especially arguments," she says.

"Boys, watch out, I'm coming for you. Girls, watch out, I'm coming for your boys," Emily says in the exclusive sneak peek.

Take a look at the football party and see the two smooches above.

"I really actually enjoyed my kiss with Kyra," Emily laughs.

And what do the boys think? Click play to see their reaction.

Love Island airs weeknights, 8 p.m. on CBS.

