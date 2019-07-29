Brooks Laich Weighs In on Julianne Hough Not Taking His Last Name

What's in a name? For married couples, it can be quite a lot.

Take Julianne Houghand Brooks Laich, who tied the knot two years ago. As the ice hockey pro explained in a new episode of his podcast with Gavin DeGraw, How Men Think, his famous partner still goes by her own well-known last name instead of his. When posed with a question from a fan about taking your husband's last name and whether it's disrespectful not to, Laich weighed in on the subject.

"When we first met and got engaged and stuff, we had this conversation," he recalled of the last name issue. "I was like, 'I want you to take my last name.' I said that. It was important to me."

He noted they never resolved the conversation before they got married. "To me right now, it's not that big of an issue," he continued. "We don't have any kids right now, but she doesn't have my last name."