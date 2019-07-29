If Laverne Cox has her way, the 2019 Emmy nominations would be different. Cox, who is up for her third Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in Orange Is the New Black, was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she said she was both "overjoyed" and "disappointed" with the recent Emmy nominations.

Cox was asked about Pose—yes, she'd guest star if asked—and said, "I am obsessed with Pose. I love the show so much. I have so many friends on Pose and I was overjoyed. I was disappointed, though, because at this point I am still the only transgender actor to ever be nominated for an acting Emmy," Cox said.