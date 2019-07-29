Something old, something new. Something borrowed, something (black and) blue.

Last night, YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau tied the knot in Las Vegas during an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends, family, an MTV camera crew and thousands of fans tuning into the event through a livestream. They recited their vows in front of massive pink and white flower wall and Tana had several outfit changes. Subtle and low-key, just like Jake and Tana!

But as the officiant, Jake's best friend Armani Izadi, was about to declare the duo husband and wife, a guest threw a glass of champagne at the newlyweds, which immediately turned the blissful ceremony into an all-out brawl. While Jake tried to throw a few punches—he shouted, "What the f—k, bro?"—Armani stepped in, ready to fight. And though security escorted the offender off of the premises, shaky cameras captured the entire spectacle. (You can check out the altercation for yourself in the video above.)

And now fans are questioning whether the entire fight was manufactured. After all, the legitimacy of Jake and Tana's romance has come under fire since announcing their engagement just five weeks ago.