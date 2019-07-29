Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Dog Dolly Dies

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 6:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Louis Vuitton

Justin Theroux is mourning the death of his dog, Dolly.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to announce his pet's passing.

"Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle...our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield," he wrote alongside a few snapshots of his four-legged friend. "She was surrounded by her entire family."

Quoting a few words from George Graham Vest, Theroux then wrote, "The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death." He ended his post by writing "Rest in Peace Dolly" along with the hashtags #AdoptDontShop and #RescueDog."

The photos also showed the white shepherd being covered in flower petals and wrapped in a blanket. A woman's hands could be spotted in a few of the photos. Some wondered if these hands belonged to Jennifer Aniston.

Theroux shared Dolly with his now-ex. In fact, the Friends actress actually named the beloved pet after Dolly Parton.

Watch

Justin Theroux Breaks Silence on Split From Jennifer Aniston

"I'm very touched when people have known me so long or to say that I've been an inspiration, but you really know when you've got a true fan when someone like Jennifer Aniston says, 'I named my dog Dolly Parton,'" Parton told E! News in 2017. "She's got a dog, and I said, 'Is that a compliment?'"

Aniston and Theroux shared several rescue dogs over the course of their relationship. The two tied the knot in a top-secret wedding in 2015 and announced their split in 2018.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Aniston , Justin Theroux , Pets , Death , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.