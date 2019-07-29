Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 5:11 AM
Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
Happy birthday, Alex Rodriguez!
The former baseball player turned 44 years old on Saturday, and Jennifer Lopez celebrated his big day with a very special surprise.
The 50-year-old singer crashed her fiancé's ESPN sports broadcast on Sunday to bring him a birthday cake. A-Rod had been commenting on the big game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox when Lopez snuck up behind him and tapped him on the shoulder. She then went in for the hug and "Happy Birthday" started playing over the speakers. His two daughters, Ella and Natasha, were also there and passed him the sweet treat.
"The whole summer has been one large cake," Rodriguez told his co-anchors Jessica Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian.
It looks like the entire evening was a fun one for Rodriguez. His former team even pulled out a win and beat the Red Sox with a final score of nine to six.
J. Lo celebrated her main man's big day all weekend long. On Friday, the two-time Grammy nominee paused her It's My Party Tour show in Miami to sing "Happy Birthday" to her sweetheart. She also had a Yankees-themed cake brought onto the stage and had the audience join in, too. Of course, she also had Rodriguez's kids, as well as her own children Max and Emme, be there for the precious moment.
"A-Rod loves chocolate, which is why Jennifer Lopez chose a four-tier chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream filling," a spokesperson for Divine Delicacies Custom Cakes told E! News. "The Yankee jersey and bat was made from sugar. Swarovski Crystals were used to spell out 'Alex' on top of the cake."
She then kept the good times rolling with a party, where the two showed off their dance moves.
View this post on Instagram
Hey @jlo, now #ItsMyParty! . Thank you all for the kind and warm birthday wishes today. I am so incredibly fortunate and grateful for where I am in my life. I thank the good Lord for my blessings, today and every day. . It’s important for everyone to take a minute and celebrate yourself, and not just on your birthday. We all make mistakes in our lives. Keep getting up. Keep pushing forward. Never give up. Miracles DO happen. I think about that every day. . Thank you all and have an amazing day!
A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on
She also posted a special message for the birthday boy on Instagram.
"Celebrating you today and everyday my love," she wrote on the social network. "You are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm...Thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life...Wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!"
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating you today and everyday my love... you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm...thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life... wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on
It certainly has been a celebratory time for the couple. Just last week, A-Rod celebrated J.Lo's 50th birthday with an extravagant party and an incredible Porsche. The two also celebrated their engagement four months ago
We can't wait to see what this next year will bring!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?