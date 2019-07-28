Christina Milian Is Pregnant With Her Second Child, Her First With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 28, 2019 9:05 AM

Christina Milian

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Oh bébé!

Christina Milian is pregnant with her second child, which will be her first with her French boyfriend Matt Pokora.

The singer and Love Don't Cost a Thing actress announced the news on her Instagram page on Sunday, alongside a photo of her and her beau covering her bare baby bump with a sonogram.

"New release 2020! What a blessing! Let's do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!" she wrote.

Pokora posted a similar photo, writing, "La relève est en route! Legacy on the way! #happyman @christinamilian."

Milian and Pokora's new arrival will join big sister Violet, the 9-year-old daughter the female star shares with ex-husband and fellow singer The-Dream.

Milian, 37, and Pokora, a 33-year-old fellow music artist who lives in Los Angeles, have been in a relationship for the past two years.

Christina Milian Pulls Off the Ultimate Block Party

"We got along so long so well from the very beginning," Milian said on The Real in 2018. "We have the best time together. I could spend every day with him, every moment and everything. It's been cool. We just have a good time."

Days before announcing her pregnancy with her second child, Milian was photographed walking and laughing in Los Angeles.

She wore an orange T-shirt bearing the words, "I'm a mom, I totally got this."

