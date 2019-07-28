Oh bébé!

Christina Milian is pregnant with her second child, which will be her first with her French boyfriend Matt Pokora.

The singer and Love Don't Cost a Thing actress announced the news on her Instagram page on Sunday, alongside a photo of her and her beau covering her bare baby bump with a sonogram.

"New release 2020! What a blessing! Let's do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!" she wrote.

Pokora posted a similar photo, writing, "La relève est en route! Legacy on the way! #happyman @christinamilian."

Milian and Pokora's new arrival will join big sister Violet, the 9-year-old daughter the female star shares with ex-husband and fellow singer The-Dream.

Milian, 37, and Pokora, a 33-year-old fellow music artist who lives in Los Angeles, have been in a relationship for the past two years.