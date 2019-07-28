Steve Granitz/WireImage
Hey, you clicked. That's on you.
Armie Hammer took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to post an unusual video: A clip of his second child Ford sucking on his dad's toes as they hang out at home.
"This is not normal," says a woman who sounds like the boy's mother and the actor's wife, Elizabeth Chambers.
Hammer and Ford then laugh together.
"This happened for a solid 7 minutes #footfetishonfleek," the actor wrote.
The Call Me By Your Name and Social Network star's hashtag did not trend. But his name did, for several hours, as the video went viral and the Internet handed down its judgments.
The verdicts were...not good.
Of course, there were memes.
The general consensus was...
Chambers later defended her family amid the backlash.
"It wasn't seven minutes...more like five seconds," she commented on Perez Hilton's Instagram post about the video. Our son likes to play with people's feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke. Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A's part, but I can assure you that our children's safety and well-being is always our first priority."
And some other people defended Hammer, too.
"Y'all have nothing better to do, if you're hyperventilating over Armie Hammer and his son," tweeted user @ICE_MD. "It's just toes, people. Toes. Get your minds out of the gutter. I'm with #ArmieHammer."