Armie Hammer took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to post an unusual video: A clip of his second child Ford sucking on his dad's toes as they hang out at home.

"This is not normal," says a woman who sounds like the boy's mother and the actor's wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

Hammer and Ford then laugh together.

"This happened for a solid 7 minutes #footfetishonfleek," the actor wrote.

The Call Me By Your Name and Social Network star's hashtag did not trend. But his name did, for several hours, as the video went viral and the Internet handed down its judgments.