Sarah Hyland is in total wedding mode.

Former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams proposed to the Modern Family actress nearly a week and a half ago, and it looks like she's already started the planning process. The 28-year-old beauty took to Instagram Stories to adorably document her fun night in.

"While Wells goes and does the rehearsal part of this wedding that we're at," Hyland started her video clip. She added, jokingly, "I'm totally not lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching Say Yes to the Dress."

"No not me," she said. "I'm not doing that. What are you talking about."

Since becoming engaged in mid-July, the couple has shared their excitement with their followers about the next step in their relationship. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," the Modern Family star wrote, announcing the big news.