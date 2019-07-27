Ready for a neo-noir Victorian fantasy starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne?

Even if you're not, one has already arrived. Carnival Row is about a month out from premiering on Amazon Prime, and there's a brand new trailer that shows off a fantasy world populated with fairies and monsters and various mythical creatures that seem to be in a sort of war with the humans, while Bloom and Delevinge (who's got wings!) have a secret affair.

Per Amazon, the show is set in a Victorian fantasy world "filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans—forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row."