Nicki Minajhas a bone to pick with her critics.

This time, her anger is not directed to other musicians or the Grammys, but people ridiculing her relationship with convicted felon Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. So, she is going on Queen Radio to set the record straight once and for all.

"When a person is with a n---a that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness vs clout?" The performer sounds off, "How f--king dare you talk about lowering standards."

In fact, she says that she wants "you hoe's to wake up" and realize that material things are not of importance when it comes to finding love. "It's the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex," she explains.

The artist previously revealed that she met her beau when she was 15-years-old, before she rose to fame, which seems to makes her feel confident in the validity of their relationship. Minaj shared, "Others r infatuated w/Nicki Minaj he DGAF about this industry & is very protective."