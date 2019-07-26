TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for Saddest Death and Actor Exit

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 3:17 PM

Time to pay our respects. 

You can now vote in the 2019 TV Scoop Awards for the Saddest Death and Saddest Actor Exit below, alongside all the other categories currently open—most of which are much happier than today's two polls. 

You can also vote for Best Fight, Best VillainBest Fandom, Best Cast on Social Media, Best Comedy, Best Dramafour acting categories, and Best Couple, Sexiest MomentBest Reality and Talk Shows, and Best Twist, Worst Twist, and Best Musical Moment.

Three days of new polls remain, and you can keep up with everything that's open and everything that's still coming right here

 

Watch

2019 Emmy Nominations Complete List

You can vote as many times as you want below! 

TV Scoop Awards 2019: Death, Exit
Vote for the saddest death:
1.9%
7.0%
1.9%
3.5%
3.9%
7.0%
30.2%
17.8%
17.8%
8.9%
Saddest Actor Exit:
31.6%
13.3%
18.0%
8.0%
14.6%
2.2%
2.2%
1.2%
1.9%
2.8%
4.3%

All polls will remain open until Friday, August 2 at 5 p.m. PT. 

