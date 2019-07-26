James Charles is leveraging his A-list connections to create a makeup look that is Sooo Fire!

To pull off the creation, the YouTube creator direct messaged over a dozen stars from all parts of Hollywood to see which brands they suggested he use. It wasn't long before A-listers like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez had personal messages waiting in their Instagram inbox. And while some of these stars easily have thousands of DMs waiting to be read, they took the time to help out the young influencer.

Of course, James understood the A-listers have busy schedules full of photo shoots, interviews and more, so he was more than surprised to hear back from the queen herself: Ri-Ri. Even more surprising was that she said she is "honored and grateful" that the 20-year-old reached out. As the owner of the luxurious Fenty Beauty company, she then insisted that James try out her Pro Filt-r foundation. "Start it all off right," the entrepreneur texted.

Then, with the help of Zara Larsson, who he previously feuded with, Millie Bobby Brown and musicians Kim Petras and Iggy Azalea, the MUA finished off the first steps of his routine.