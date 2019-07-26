It may be summer, but Selena Gomez's master class in vacation style is most definitely in session.

The pop songstress has spent the last week celebrating her 27th birthday in Italy, traveling through Rome and Capri toting a suitcase jam-packed with a wardrobe of items as effortlessly chic as they are functional.

For example (and are you taking notes yet?), Gomez was photographed sporting not one, but three maxi dresses ranging in color, fabric and overall aesthetic. She complemented the contrasting trio of frocks with style staples that tied each look together seamlessly, a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a leather crossbody bag. Easy, breezy!

As for footwear, the star switched off between pairs of gladiator-inspired sandals, espadrilles and sneakers, because let's be real... there's a reason you pack a separate carry-on full of shoes.