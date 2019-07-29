Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop These Best-Sellers Before They're Gone!

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Nordstrom Sale Thumbs

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Alrighty, shoppers, the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing. Public access started July 19 and runs through August 4, and the deals are simply amazing. Of course, that also means that so many of our fave items are on the verge of selling out.

We've rounded up the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sales' best-sellers, but you better shop them ASAP before they're gone!

Don't forget to check the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Glam Up Days calendar for upcoming beauty events! (And remember Nordy Clubbers, make sure to use your Personal Double Points Days to earn points twice as fast.)

Read

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Score Deals on Fall Trends Now

Vince Camuto Nethera Perforated Bootie

Dot perforations enhance the rich texture of this Nordstrom-exclusive suede bootie featuring a sleek, pointy-toe silhouette and just-right stacked heel. Also available in black and gray.

E-comm: Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Bestsellers - Nethera Perforated Bootie
$150
$100 Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings

Moisture-wicking Zeltek fabric keeps you cool as your workout warms up in figure-skimming leggings with a wide waistband that comfortably supports your core.

E-comm: Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Bestsellers - Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings ZELLA
$59
$39 Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

A lightweight and cozy knit enriches the comfort of this long lounge cardigan that looks great around the house or out on errands.

E-comm: Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Bestsellers - CozyChic Lite&reg; Circle Cardigan BAREFOOT DREAMS
$116
$77 Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Riza Flat

Make waves—with your footwear—in this pointy-toe flat distinguished by an undulating topline.

E-comm: Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Bestsellers - Riza Flat SAM EDELMAN
$130
$80 Nordstrom
Halogen Wrap Front Peplum Top

Fit to flatter from work to happy hour, this charming crepe blouse is designed in a wrapped silhouette with pretty shoulder pleats and a flouncy peplum. Available in a variety of prints and solid colors.

E-comm: Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Bestsellers - Wrap Front Peplum Top HALOGEN&reg;
$79
$50 Nordstrom
Halogen Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan

As the weather cools, wool and cashmere come calling, so indulge in the cozy comfort (and handy pockets) of this cardigan, knit long for maximum luxuriating. Also available in black, gray and tan.

E-comm: Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Bestsellers - Wool &amp; Cashmere Long Cardigan HALOGEN&reg;
$200
$133 Nordstrom
Caslon Turtleneck Sweater

Soft chenille yarn enhances the comfy-chic vibe of this drop-shoulder turtleneck sweater. Also available in navy, multicolor stripe, bright pink and light pink/coral.

E-comm: Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Bestsellers - Turtleneck Sweater CASLON&reg;
$69
$46 Nordstrom
Tory Burch Everly Leather Flap Saddle Bag

The perfect grab-and-go style, this pebbled-leather crossbody gets a chic vintage vibe with an easy saddle-bag silhouette and gleaming logo hardware.

E-comm: Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Bestsellers - Everly Leather Flap Saddle Bag TORY BURCH
$458
$306 Nordstrom
Topshop Teddy Fleece Funnel Neck Top

This pullover envelops you in its fluffy fleece all the way to a funnel neck for maximum cuddly comfort. Also available in black.

E-comm: Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Bestsellers - Teddy Fleece Funnel Neck Top TOPSHOP
$55
$36 Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles Camo Water Resistant Raincoat With Removable Hood

An eye-catching camo pattern with subtle stars details a fashionable parka with a water-resistant finish to help keep you dry on drizzly days.

E-comm: Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Bestsellers - Camo Water Resistant Raincoat with Removable Hood AVEC LES FILLES
$225
$150 Nordstrom
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.