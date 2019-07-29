by Katherine Riley | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Alrighty, shoppers, the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing. Public access started July 19 and runs through August 4, and the deals are simply amazing. Of course, that also means that so many of our fave items are on the verge of selling out.
We've rounded up the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sales' best-sellers, but you better shop them ASAP before they're gone!
Don't forget to check the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Glam Up Days calendar for upcoming beauty events! (And remember Nordy Clubbers, make sure to use your Personal Double Points Days to earn points twice as fast.)
Dot perforations enhance the rich texture of this Nordstrom-exclusive suede bootie featuring a sleek, pointy-toe silhouette and just-right stacked heel. Also available in black and gray.
Moisture-wicking Zeltek fabric keeps you cool as your workout warms up in figure-skimming leggings with a wide waistband that comfortably supports your core.
A lightweight and cozy knit enriches the comfort of this long lounge cardigan that looks great around the house or out on errands.
Make waves—with your footwear—in this pointy-toe flat distinguished by an undulating topline.
Fit to flatter from work to happy hour, this charming crepe blouse is designed in a wrapped silhouette with pretty shoulder pleats and a flouncy peplum. Available in a variety of prints and solid colors.
As the weather cools, wool and cashmere come calling, so indulge in the cozy comfort (and handy pockets) of this cardigan, knit long for maximum luxuriating. Also available in black, gray and tan.
Soft chenille yarn enhances the comfy-chic vibe of this drop-shoulder turtleneck sweater. Also available in navy, multicolor stripe, bright pink and light pink/coral.
The perfect grab-and-go style, this pebbled-leather crossbody gets a chic vintage vibe with an easy saddle-bag silhouette and gleaming logo hardware.
This pullover envelops you in its fluffy fleece all the way to a funnel neck for maximum cuddly comfort. Also available in black.
An eye-catching camo pattern with subtle stars details a fashionable parka with a water-resistant finish to help keep you dry on drizzly days.
