Amy Schumer's heading back to TV. Well, streaming. Schumer, whose Comedy Central series Inside Amy Schumer has been in limbo since 2016, will star in Love, Beth, a new Hulu series ordered straight to series by the streamer as part of a first look deal with the Emmy winner.

The 10-episode half-hour comedy stars Schumer as Beth. That's it. That's all we know. Additional details will be released at a later date. Schumer created the series and will serve as writer, director and executive producer. Other executive producers include her sister Kim Caramele and Kevin Kane. Love, Beth is expected to launch in 2020.

Schumer, who welcomed her first child in 2019, has two Netflix specials including the 2019 release Amy Schumer: Growing.