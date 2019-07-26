EXCLUSIVE!

Could 90 Day Fiancé's Colt and Larissa Get Back Together? "Never Say Never"

Not everyone got their fairy tale ending on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. In the above exclusive sneak peek from part two of the "Tell All" reunion, host Shaun Robinson brings up the moment Larissa threw away her wedding ring after a fight with Colt.

Colt says it was hurtful because it was a symbol of their marriage. "Every time I tried to talk to her, she ignored me. But I wish I would've been more patient with Larissa. I don't think it's possible, but if Larissa and I could sit down and not argue and be understanding and patient, I guess I would want to get back with Larissa," he says.

And Larissa's reaction to that? It's a doozy. "Never say never," she says via satellite.

Have any of the other couples taken off their ring during a fight?

"Yeah. Put it on this finger though," Jay says. "Not throwing away. Course she was saying, I'm gonna divorce, and she's gonna file for this, but I'm not going to take my ring off, I love it."

Jay and Ashley certainly didn't get their happy ending either. After he cheated on her, she sent him packing, only to give the relationship one more shot after a health scare. And then she said he cheated on her—again.

What about Russ and Paola, the OG 90 Day Fiancé couple? "Absolutely not," Russ says. "Yeah, I have done it," Pao admits. "Couple of times. Threw it at him…That was our honeymoon."

Click play on the video above to see what the other 90 Day couples have to say.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

