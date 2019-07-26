Officially official! Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are married, E! News can confirm. Records show that the Vanderpump Rules stars legally became husband and wife on Thursday, July 25.

As E! News exclusively reported, the Bravo couple obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas earlier this week. This move came shortly after it was revealed (by Lance Bass!) that Tom and Katie weren't legally married. But, now that the couple has made it official, they're celebrating with their co-stars in Sin City.

Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Ariana Madix have all been documenting their time with the "newlyweds" on social media. Stassi's boyfriend, Beau Clark, also posted a video from Caesars Palace, giving followers a view of an aisle covered in rose petals.