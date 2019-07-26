Taylor Swift is bringing the LOLs this Friday morning!

The Grammy winner had teamed up with Capital One to bring her fans a hilarious new commercial for the company's Savor card. In the commercial, promoting cash back deals on dining and entertainment, we see Swift take on a job as a waitress and a bartender. While everything goes swiftly in the beginning, we then see the "Shake It Off" singer fumble while mixing a drink.

"Sorry," she mouths to customers at the bar after spilling.

In the next scene, T.Swift prepares a milkshake for two young fans at a diner, adding a little too much whipped cream. But, the girls don't seem to mind because, "It's Taylor Swift!"