Danielle Brooks is absolutely glowing on the Orange Is the New Black carpet—and it's not because of the camera flashes.

The mom-to-be looked positively radiant in her white floor-length gown and matching blazer, designed by Christian Siriano, at the Orange Is the New Black final season premiere. She sported a dramatic white hat over her curls and cradled her growing baby bump with her perfectly manicured hands.

Ahead of the premiere Danielle thanked her fans for their support and the memories she will always treasure as she prepared to attend the final premiere for the series. "The photos I take tonight will mean the most, as I share them with the people who have become my family and with carrying the little Debbie cake inside this Taystee oven," she joked.

But the end of the show is not the end of her friendship with the cast. As she put it in her touching Instagram post, "It's the end of an era, and the beginning of so much more."