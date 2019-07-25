Danielle Brooks and Her Baby Bump Steal the Show at Orange Is the New Black Final Season Premiere

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 7:31 PM

Danielle Brooks, Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks is absolutely glowing on the Orange Is the New Black carpet—and it's not because of the camera flashes.

The mom-to-be looked positively radiant in her white floor-length gown and matching blazer, designed by Christian Siriano, at the Orange Is the New Black final season premiere. She sported a dramatic white hat over her curls and cradled her growing baby bump with her perfectly manicured hands. 

Ahead of the premiere Danielle thanked her fans for their support and the memories she will always treasure as she prepared to attend the final premiere for the series. "The photos I take tonight will mean the most, as I share them with the people who have become my family and with carrying the little Debbie cake inside this Taystee oven," she joked.

But the end of the show is not the end of her friendship with the cast. As she put it in her touching Instagram post, "It's the end of an era, and the beginning of so much more."

Watch

Uzo and Taylor Tease Orange Is the New Black Season 5

There's no doubt that the OINTB women will be there for her when she becomes a mom. The moment she shared with Uzo Adubaon the red carpet is proof of that.

To see more cute photos from the carpet, check out the gallery below!

Taylor Schilling, Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Taylor Schilling

Orange really is the new black after all. 

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Someone came to slay! The actress rocks a lavender and black gown by the one and only Christian Siriano. 

Natasha Lyonne, Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

The Russian Doll star is effortlessly cool in this monochromatic look. 

Jackie Cruz, Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jackie Cruz

10's across the board! The actress gets glam for the big premiere.

Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks & Uzo Aduba

The Litchfield Penitentiary inmates that red carpet together, stay together.

Selenis Leyva, Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Selenis Leyva

Celeb stylist Oscar Montes de Oca works his magic on this drop dead gorgeous actress.

Ben Foster, Laura Prepon, Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Ben Foster & Laura Prepon

Date night done right!

Adrienne C. Moore , Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Adrienne C. Moore

The actress takes a walk on the wild side in this animal print number. 

Diane Guerrero, Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Diane Guerrero

Christian Siriano nails it once again with this pretty plaid midi-dress.

Yael Stone, Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yael Stone

The Aussie-born actress prepares to bid a bittersweet farewell to the Netflix series. 

Danielle Brooks, Orange Is The New Black Final Season World Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Weeks after announcing her pregnancy, the gorgeous mom-to-be steps out in a fabulous design by Christian Siriano. 

