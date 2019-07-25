Lizzo Is Ready to Be the Next Bachelorette—But On This X-Rated Condition

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 2:45 PM

Lizzo has already conquered the world of music, but now she's set her sights on a new realm of the entertainment industry: reality TV.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the singer is revealing that she is ready to be a part of The Bachelorette's "coolest season ever." But first, she has some questions, like, "Do I have to be on The Bachelor to be the Bachelorette?"

While most bachelorette's get their start on The Bachelor, this isn't a requirement. Plus, rules are meant to be broken, right?

One thing is for sure: Lizzo would really shake things up. For starters, she says, "The men would have to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs and they would have to feed me grapes."

And she has just one tiny request for the producers. "It would be mandatory to get my p---y eaten at least once on the whole season, and it would have to be filmed," the "Truth Hurts" singer shares. "It can be blurred, but I would want the people to know." 

Why is this detail so important, you ask? Well, she explains, "The kids gotta learn someday."

While she waits for producers of the hit show to get back to her, the musician is busy at work in the studio. That's in addition to her role on the star-studded cast of Hustlers. The film, which stars Jennifer LopezLili Reinhartand Cardi B, is headed to theaters very soon and Lizzo can't wait for people to see her film debut. "I'm just excited to be in a f--king movie, the f--k? Like s--t! When they see my ass, they're going to be like, "Damn, that's Lizzo! Ahhh!' she joked.

We don't know what we're more excited about. Lizzo as a stripper in Hustlers, or Lizzo as The Bachelorette?

