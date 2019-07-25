Becky G Claps Back After Being Accused of Dragging Selena Gomez

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 1:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Becky G, Selena Gomez

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Becky G has nothing but love for Selena Gomez!

Earlier this week, a video surfaced online that featured the "Shower" singer playing Seventeen's Latino legends lyric challenge.

When Selena, Cardi B, Ozuna and DJ Snake's hit track "Taki Taki" came on, Becky G shared her reaction to the song.

"Oh I know this one. I'll never forget this one because when I heard it, I was a little confused because it says, ‘Come in the party, have a fiesta, blow out the candles and have a siesta' but I don't want to have a siesta in the middle of the fiesta," she joked. "Like, I want to party. I wouldn't take a nap you know what I'm saying? But of course I know this one."

Some fans took that as Becky G "dragging" Selena. Not so fast!

Watch

Inside Selena Gomez's Year of Rebuilding

"I have always loved & supported a true queen like Sel. To cut a snippet of a video & take it completely out of context is what is so wrong about this ‘Stan' culture," Becky G shared on Twitter. "Sad to see yet another ‘fan' going against what their favorite artist believes in by putting other females down."

She continued, "WHO DOESNT LOVE A KIND AND PRECIOUS SOUL LIKE SELENA GOMEZ!? You got your facts wrong. I'm a Gomez myself, we don't do that here."

And if there was any doubt that the short video clip doesn't tell the whole story, Becky G responded to one more user about the situation.

"MAY I ADD THAT THIS VIDEO WAS TAKEN FROM A GAME I PLAYED WHERE I WAS CONFUSED ABOUT MY OWN LYRICS EVEN," she admitted. "The industry breaks us apart & pits us against each other enough, sad that ‘stans' have to do it too. Someone will always have something to say I guess. Ok. I'm done now."

Most followers quickly moved on from any and all drama. In fact, several expressed their wishes for a Selena and Becky G collaboration.

Until then, Selena is living her best life on a vacation to Italy just after celebrating her birthday. As for Becky G, she is celebrating her ColourPop Cosmetics collection called VIVA being released tomorrow. 

Just two talented ladies killing it in the industry. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Music , Twitter , Celebrities , Latin , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.