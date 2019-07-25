by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 10:50 AM
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Chantel and Pedro have so much drama it couldn't be contained to just one show. Now, there's The Family Chantel, their very own spinoff centered on them and the very tense battles between in-laws that has derailed their relationship at times.
In 90 Day: Happily Ever After?, Pedro got into a physical fight with Chantel's family and the ramifications were felt for months. And in The Family Chantel, Pedro and Chantel's family occupy the same room for the first time since.
"It was tense for me too," Chantel told E! News' Zuri Hall. "I was really, really feeling like I was going to have a panic attack."
"I feel so uncomfortable, you know?" Pedro told us. When he saw Chantel's brother, River, Pedro said he felt the past feelings come rushing back. "I say, ‘Why do this to my sister? Why do this to me?'" Pedro said.
"He didn't do anything to your sister, but we disagree on a lot of things and that's something else you can look forward to seeing in The Family Chantel," Chantel added.
In Happily Ever After?, Chantel traveled to the Dominican Republic to be with Pedro and save the marriage. It looked like it worked, until the "Tell All" reunion episodes of 90 Day. Now? Well, you need to click on the video above to see how they reacted when Zuri asked for a marriage status update.
"We have our differences that we're still working on. We have our challenges, but that's something that will play out on the show," Chantel says.
Click play on the video above for more. The Family Chantel airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on TLC.
