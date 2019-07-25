It's been almost two years since Meghan McCain joined The View as co-host. However, the 34-year-old TV star initially had some reservations about signing on to the morning show.

In the August issue of Elle, Meghan recalls how her father, the now late John McCain, convinced her to take the position.

When Meghan was asked to join the program in 2017, her parents had, what her mother Cindy McCain would call, "their differences" with the show. In fact, she said the couple hadn't been on since 2008. Meghan had some hesitations, too.

"I didn't take the offer seriously, because, no shade to the show, it just wasn't the show that I wanted to work on," Meghan said. "A carousel of people getting on and off; it didn't seem to have a lot of direction.

Still, her parents convinced her to take the position.

"And it was my dad who talked me into it," she recalled. "He said, 'You can't ever give up an opportunity to work on a network with Whoopi Goldberg.'"