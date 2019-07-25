Prince Harry Gets Gifts for Archie and Retraces Princess Diana's Footsteps During Hospital Visit

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 8:01 AM

Prince Harry received special gifts for his son Archie Harrison on Thursday during a visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital in England, where he retraced his late mother Princess Diana's footsteps.

The Duke of Sussex, who 11 weeks ago welcomed his first child with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, traveled to the facility to open a new £40 million wing. There, he was given a custom-made red, white and blue blanket bearing Archie's name, the conjoined monogram of Harry and Meghan and the American flag, as well as a miniature plush Theo the bear, the hospital's mascot.

During his visit, Harry browsed through a book containing photos of Diana visiting the hospital and signed the visiting book, which she had signed herself in November 1989. He later joked with nurse Julie Austin, who wore the hospital mascot's costume and had also met Diana during her visit 30 years ago.

Harry met patients and their families, including almost 2-year-old Noah Nicholson, who has spent most of his life at the hospital, and his mother, Tracy Nicholson.

The toddler appeared fascinated by the duke's beard, which made him laugh, and had a bit of fun with him; he appeared to playfully aim a soft shoe at Harry's head.

 

"Don't throw it at me," Harry said.

Noah ended up playfully whacking him with a stuffed giraffe, according to reports.

The child's mother told the press the duke was "really good with the children."

Harry then left to hospital to visit Sheffield Hallam University, where he met amputees and was shown virtual reality rehabilitation technology, which helps amputees train themselves to use prosthetic limbs.

The duke later attended the Invictus U.K. Trials at the English Institute of Sport, where he met powerlifters and families and friends of competitors.

