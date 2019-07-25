Stephanie Pratt Says She's Not Returning to The Hills Season 2 After Dramatic Feud With Cast

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 6:27 AM

Stephanie Pratt

Broadimage/Shutterstock

You know what you did—and Stephanie Pratt wants no part of it.

Just days after MTV announced its reboot The Hills: New Beginnings had been picked up for a second season, the reality star responded to a fan's question on Instagram about returning to the series, explaining she plans to sit out with a simple yet powerful "no." 

The decision comes after Stephanie slammed her co-stars on Instagram. In a lengthy post earlier this week, she weighed in on everything from her love triangle with Justin Bobby and Audrina Patridge to her infamously tumultuous relationship with brother Spencer Pratt and sister-in-law Heidi Montag, who Stephanie claims was responsible for starting the rumor that Lauren Conrad and Jason Wahler made a sex tape way back when.

"Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you've been spewing about me was for a magazine cover and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago," she wrote. "You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don't have 1 friend (your nanny doesn't count- you pay her)." 

A Dramatic Reading of Unwritten By The Hills: New Beginnings Cast

(Refresher: In 2007, LC confronted Heidi about a "sick little rumor" she believed her pal had spread about her. That rumor, of course, being that Lauren and Jason made a sex tape. Later, the couple denied such a thing exists."Jason and I are both shocked and hurt that people would say such horrible things about us," she wrote on her website. "I can't believe that somebody would go to such great lengths to try to damage my reputation.")

Hours after Stephanie lashed out on social media, Heidi seemed to respond to the post with one of her own. Alongside a picture of a rainbow, she shared a prayer: "Don't be hateful to people, just because they are hateful to you, Rather, be good to each other and to everyone else."

"1 Thessalonians 5:15," Heidi continued. "Thank you Jesus, I needed this word and guidance. Deliver and help us Lord."

While Stephanie's future on the reality series seems to be written in stone, one thing is certain: Only she can speak the words on her lips. And we hope she has more tea to spill.

