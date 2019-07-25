The ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City are never afraid to speak their minds, but when asked to say what they really think about Luann de Lesseps' singing now that she's a bonafide cabaret star, they struggle to find the words.

In the below exclusive preview of part three of the RHONY reunion, Lu's pal Barbara Kavovit is taken to task for her hot mic comments about Luann's singing.

"First of all, I think you're a great performer," Barbara says. "I love your show, but you have to have some type of self-awareness and I'm sure you all will agree with me here that—"

"That Lu can't sing?" reunion host Andy Cohen asks.