Winter is coming (again) but Naomi Watts knows better than to freeze up when peppered with questions.

As E! News confirmed in October, the actress has signed on to the untitled Game of Thrones prequel, in which she'll play a character described as "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret."

Want to know more? Well, you're not alone.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, host Jimmy Fallon tried prying more details out of her about the hotly anticipated show. "Can we talk about the Game of Thrones prequel," he begged as the audience applauded. "Are we not allowed to discuss anything?"

Shaking her head, Watts flat out turned him down with a swift, "No."

"Wow," he quipped. "You really shut down."

Cheers to that. Without a missing a beat, she shouted, "Tequila, tequila, tequila!" And The Roots took that as their cue to play the iconic 1958 song by the rock group, The Champs. For their part, Watts and Fallon got on their feet and grooved to the beat.