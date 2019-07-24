Today's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction was extra special for the Disney community.

As Kenny Ortega received his star Wednesday afternoon, the Descendants and High School Musical director was able to receive support from Cameron Boyce's family.

The actor's dad Victor and sister Maya were in attendance for the special moment that included several Disney stars.

And during Kenny's speech, the director couldn't help but recall the talented actor that starred in several of his films.

"Cameron Boyce was so excited for me…His all too brief appearance in this life, though, inspired me beyond words and many of us here and generations of kids and families all over this world," Kenny shared in video captured by Variety. "His extraordinary talent and loving heart will be remembered through his foundation. The foundation is called The Cameron Boyce Foundation and has been set up by his family to remember Cameron by continuing his pursuit to make positive change in the world."