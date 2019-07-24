Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Oh, baby!
It's going to be a party of four in Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman's household. The Ocean's 8 actress shared the exciting news that she and her hubby of nearly 7 years are expecting baby number two. That means the couple's son (and firstborn), Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, will soon be a big brother!
The 36-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to show off her growing baby bump. Along with sharing the special announcement, she also offered support to women facing fertility struggles, as it's something she explains wasn't a "straight line" for both of her pregnancies.
"It's not for a movie...#2," she captioned her social media snap. "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."
In fact, this isn't the first time the Hustle actress has spoken candidly about the challenges of motherhood and pregnancy.
From sharing the parenting advice she's learned from Prince William and Kate Middleton to calling bulls--t on "mommy guilt," the Hollywood star has been an open book with her fans throughout her journey. Keep scrolling through our gallery below to see what she's had to say about motherhood!
On to Baby No. 2
On Learning Parenting Advice from Prince William & Kate Middleton
"They get down on the child's level and speak to them eye-to-eye to make their child feel empowered," she tells The Sunday Times. "I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with Jonathan."
On Sharing Her First Pregnancy on Her Own Terms
"I hadn't planned on ever confirming it and then I just, I had seen a photographer while I was on vacation, taking a photo, and I just thought, 'It's such a joyful and a sacred experience, you know, carrying life,'" Hathaway explains to E! News. "And I just thought, 'I don't want the first version of this to be out there with me covering or scowling at someone.'"
On Being Sleep Deprived
She tells us that getting sleep has been challenging. "Honestly, I haven't slept in eight weeks. I have no idea what I'm saying," the actress jokingly states during an interview with E!. "This is probably going to go down as not the most normal interview on E! News."
On Saying Bye, Bye to Booze
"I'm going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don't totally love the way I do it," Hathaway admits to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. "He's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings. I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover, and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one."
On Getting the Role of a Lifetime
"The kind of mother I'll be depends on the kind of children I have," the Ocean's 8 actress shares with Vogue about the ultimate role she has as a mother.
On Advocating for Maternity Leave
"I can't believe we don't already have it," she shares with Elle magazine, further explaining that "We're encouraged to judge each other, but we should be turning our focus to the people and institutions who should be supporting us and currently aren't."
On Trying to Stay Cool
"I'm not perfect, but if I'm frustrated or distracted, I'm good at making sure he's safe and walking away, calming down and then coming back to him," she explains to The Sunday Times. She says "telling that harsh voice to be quiet" is one hard about motherhood. "I fall short every day, but I'm not going to beat myself up about it, I'm going to learn from it."
On Getting a New Schedule
"I'm sorry. I am a new mother and I didn't time the feeding schedule—well, like I have any control over it," Hathaway says on Good Morning America with a laugh as she does press for the Alice Through the Looking Glass. "My kid was hungry, I had to feed him, I missed the first 20 minutes so I can't tell you about the beginning of the movie."
''Mommy Guilt'' Is a Myth
"When [my son] Johnny was a week old and I was holding him and I was in the ninth level of ecstasy, I just all of a sudden thought, 'Mommy guilt is invented nonsense,'" she tells Elle magazine.
Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!