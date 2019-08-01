Eliza Dushku Gives Birth to Baby Boy Philip Bourne

  • By
    &

by Caroline Kane | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 5:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Peter Palandjian, Eliza Dushku

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Congrats are in order for Eliza Dushku!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum has welcomed a baby boy with husband Peter Palandjian. She shared the happy news on Instagram, saying, "Our BABY = #Bourne. Can you feel the love, Philip 'Bourne?'"

This is Dushku's first child. Palandian has four children from a previous marriage.

In late July, the actress shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her baby bump. "T-minus just a few more days 'til he's due," she captioned the picture, which showed her husband kissing her cheek. "#mylight #mylove #mylife @peter.palandjian @fadilberishaphotography."

He posted the same photo, writing, "Mother (very soon-to-be) & wife goddess & always best friend & my love."

Dushku first announced she and the 55-year-old CEO—who wed last summer—were expecting in February. "We're just very excited," she confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. "We just got married in August. It's a special year for us."

Watch

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Premiered 22 Years Ago

Since then, she has proudly been documenting her pregnancy on social media. "8 mos..!" she recently captioned a bathroom selfie. "Oh, how times have changed.."

In June, she gushed over Palandjian ahead of Father's Day. "I'm entirely obsessed with my beautiful #husband / #babysdaddy heading into this Father's Day wknd," she wrote on Instagram. #HappyAlmostFathersDay my #LOVE! & thank u universe #hitched #inlove #knockedup #soloved & #reallyfeelingit @peter.palandjian."

Congratulations to this party of three!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Eliza Dushku , Babies , Pregnancies , Moms , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.