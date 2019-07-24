Warner Bros.
Change is coming to a Netflix screen near you.
With a brand-new month right around the corner, the streaming site is ready to say hello—and goodbye—to some of your favorite movies and TV shows.
Should we start with the good or bad news first?
For starters, we are sorry to report The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Hilary Duff's beloved film A Cinderella Story will be leaving Netflix in August.
But wait, there is good news! Sarah Jessica Parker and her gal pals will be seen in Sex and the City: The Movie starting at the beginning of the month. Plus, season five of Gina Rodriguez's Jane the Virgin will be streamed on the site.
For a complete list of changes, keep on scrolling to see what you should watch one last (or more) time.
New Line Cinema / Warner Bros. Home Video
Arriving on August 1:
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something's Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Arriving on August 2:
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Basketball or Nothing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Derry Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Otherhood — NETFLIX FILM
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Arriving on August 4:
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Arriving on August 5:
Enter the Anime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No Good Nick: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Arriving on August 6:
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Dollar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wu Assassins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Arriving on August 9:
Cable Girls: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The InBESTigators — NETFLIX FAMILY
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sintonia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
Arriving on August 13:
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Arriving on August 14:
The 100: Season 6
August 15
Cannon Busters — NETFLIX ANIME
Arriving on August 16:
45 rpm — NETFLIX ORIGINA
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Better Than Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diagnosis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontera verde — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Little Switzerland— NETFLIX FILM
MINDHUNTER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Selfless
Sextuplets — NETFLIX FILM
Super Monsters Back to School — NETFLIX FAMILY
Victim Number 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Arriving on August 17:
The Punisher (2004)
Arriving on August 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Arriving on August 21:
American Factory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hyperdrive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Arriving on August 22:
Love Alarm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Arriving on August 23:
El Pepe: Una vida suprema — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HERO MASK: Part II — NETFLIX ANIME
Rust Valley Restorers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Arriving on August 27:
Million Pound Menu: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Arriving on August 29:
Falling Inn Love — NETFLIX FILM
Kardec — NETFLIX FILM\
Workin' Moms: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Arriving on August 30:
The A List — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
CAROLE & TUESDAY — NETFLIX ANIME
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Droppin' Cash: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Grande Classe — NETFLIX FILM
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Styling Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis — NETFLIX FAMILY
Un bandido honrado — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Arriving on August 31:
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
David James/New Line Cinema
Leaving on August 1:
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Season 1-5
Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland
Leaving on August 2:
The Founder
Leaving on August 5:
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection
Leaving on August 6:
Love, Rosie
Zodiac
Leaving on August 8:|
The Emoji Movie
Leaving on August 11:
No Country for Old Men
Leaving on August 14:
The Royals: Season 1
Leaving on August 15:
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly: Season 1
Leaving on August 16:
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Leaving on August 20:
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Leaving on August 21:
Beautiful Creatures
Leaving on August 28:
Wind River
Leaving on August 30:
Burnt
Leaving on August 31:
Straw Dogs