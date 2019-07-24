Mark Consuelos Weighs in on Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's Split

Mark Consuelos has "no idea" what's going on with his Riverdale co-stars, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the couple had called it quits after two years together. According to a source, Reinhart and Sprouse split "earlier this summer" and are "not living together" as they film the upcoming fourth season of their hit CW show.

"Right now it's unclear where things stand," the insider told E! News of the duo, who attended 2019 Comic-Con over the weekend. "But it seems they could be heading back in the direction of getting together."

As new details emerge about what went wrong in their relationship, co-star Consuelos is addressing the split speculation.