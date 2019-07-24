Viewers last checked in with The Crown, Netflix's Emmy-winning royal drama, in December 2017. It's been nearly two years since we got a new helping of the historical drama about Queen Elizabeth II! That's about to change.

The third season of The Crown, which has been in production for some time, will drop in November 2019, according to new star Tobias Menzies. The Outlander and Game of Thrones veteran let the news slip in a radio interview. "We shot season three and that starts in November," he said on Jo Good's BBC radio show.